More than 75 Tops Friendly Markets stores will be powered by solar farms

NEW YORK — Tops is partnering with Convergent Energy + Power to provide more than 75 stores with solar power in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Our ongoing commitment to sustainability is met with enthusiasm and resolve every day, as we work to ensure we leave our communities —and our planet— better for the next generation,” says John Persons, president and chief operating officer, Tops Friendly Markets. “We are excited to be working with Convergent, a values-aligned business with the expertise to deliver solar energy to our stores as efficiently as possible.”

According to a news release from Tops, the stores will be powered by solar farms. It didn't indicate which locations will run on solar power or when the transition will be complete.