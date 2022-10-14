More than 500 people ticketed in NY for using fake IDs, underage drinking

The state says they all used fake ID's to try and purchase alcohol.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 550 people across New York State received a ticket for trying to purchase alcohol with a fake ID.

The governor says all the tickets were issued during the state DMV's seasonal crackdown through the Operation Prevent.

According to the DMV, during the summer campaign, the state confiscated 580 fake IDs. A little over 500 people were ticketed for trying to use a fake ID, while nearly 50 received tickets for violating the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

Operation Prevent is a state campaign that mainly focuses on cracking down on underage drinking and preventing drunk driving at concert venues. According to Hochul, concerts are one of the many places young people will use fake IDs.

"New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely," Hochul said. "By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated. The safety of our young people is paramount, and I am grateful to the Department of Motor Vehicles and its partners for their efforts to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers."

Any New Yorkers struggling with addiction can call 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY.