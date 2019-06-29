BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 2,300 people filled the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday morning for the Buffalo Police exam.

The turnout surpassed that of the last test, which was offered in 2016, according to Deputy Commissioner Barbara Lark.

"We're excited," said Lark. "We have a diverse group of individuals which reflects the City of Buffalo. We want the people taking this exam and on the job to reflect the residents of the City of Buffalo."

The Buffalo Police exam was open to Buffalo residents between 19 and 34 years old that have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

A list of qualified candidates will be released in about three months. Those with the highest score will be called first to continue on with the agility test.

The department is still forming police academy classes based on the 2016 list, but that expires in August. The Buffalo Police Department will hire off of the 2019 list beginning in January. There are typically 30 recruits per class, but that number can vary due to promotions and retirements.

"It gives them an opportunity to give back to the community, work with the community, and get to know the community," said Lark. "And it's a great career because of all of the benefits and the longevity that you have. You don't have to look for another job. This is it for another 25 years, plus."