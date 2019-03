More than 12,000 NYSEG customers are without power.

According to the utility company's outage list, 12,584 customers are in the dark as of 8:08 p.m. Friday.

The outages are being reported in Alden, Clarence, Depew, Elma, Lancaster, Marilla, and Orchard Park.

NYSEG reports that estimated restoration time is now 11:00 p.m. Friday.

You can view the outage map by clicking here.