BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been something very special happening in Western New York.

Through Eight Days of Hope, more than 1,000 volunteers from all over the country spent the last eight days rebuilding homes in need in the University District.

"We had almost 1,100 people from Western New York. Fifty-five local churches sent volunteers to Eight Days of Hope," said Steve Tybor, an Eight Days of Hope founder. "It was unbelievable.

"I'm a veteran, and I realize that veterans come together to work together in the military, and this reminded me of that."

The group mainly focuses on helping during natural disasters, and it was first started by a father and son from Buffalo.

Eight Days of Hope plans to have a Buffalo event every year.

