More than 100 ideas have been submitted for the Buffalo Skyway redesign, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Part 1 of the Buffalo Skyway Corridor Competition ended on Friday. The governor announced the competition earlier this year. The winner will receive the top prize of $100,000. The state will also award $50,000 for second place and $25,000 for third.

"We've received responses from across the country and beyond for creative ideas that re-imagine the Skyway corridor and propose innovative ways to benefit the Buffalo community," Governor Cuomo said. "A new vision for the Skyway corridor will be the latest step forward in the continued revitalization and resurgence of Buffalo, and we're looking forward to reviewing the proposals that can make it a reality."

A panel of judges, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, will now review the proposals received during Part 1 and will select 20 of them to be invited to give a Part 2 submission.

