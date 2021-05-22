More than 100 children complete 4-week Game Changers program

The kids meet movers and shakers in the Buffalo area, and they also hear inspirational messages to achieve in sports and life.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of the City of Buffalo's first-ever spring Game Changers program.

More than 100 young people took part in the four-week program, which isn't just about basketball. The kids meet movers and shakers in the area, and they also hear inspirational messages to achieve in sports and life.

"You've got outstanding trainers and outstanding mentors. The fact that you've been sitting and very attentive to your mentors, as well as mentors, says a lot about your character," said Otis Barker, the commissioner of community services and recreational programming.

Daniel Robertson of Say Yes Buffalo added: "You've all had a chance to learn some different skills and drills that will help you on the basketball court but also in life."

Since 2012, more than 1,500 young people from across Western New York have been able to participate in this free program.

Saturday morning's event was held at the Masten Park basketball courts.