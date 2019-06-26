NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Last summer the state was removing slightly radioactive soil from Niagara Falls State Park, at the site of the under-construction Welcome Plaza near Prospect Point.

New York State says the public was never at risk, but this week the state said construction turned up more of that contaminated soil.

Like last time, the soil is in a place the public can't get to, and the state says it will remove 12 cubic feet of that soil and ship it to a waste facility.

