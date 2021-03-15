More occupations to be added to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

People who are in certain public-facing roles will be allowed to get the vaccine in New York State this Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state is opening up vaccine appointments to more people this week.

Starting Wednesday, Phase 1B is expanding, and we've been getting questions from you about who is included in the expansion.

More than 12 million New Yorkers are eligible to get the vaccine now, and on Wednesday that number will go up as more people are added to Phase 1B.

Jody Lynn asked on Twitter, "Do you have clarity if hairstylists are included in the March 17 occupations to receive the vaccination?"

For reference, last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced government employees, nonprofit workers, and essential building service workers are eligible for the vaccine starting March 17. His office issued a press release saying that includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers.

The press release also said that public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, and election workers are all among those included.

How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online 2 On Your Side viewers with certain medical conditions had issues scheduling appointments using the state's website over the weekend. BUFFALO, N.Y. - People with certain medical conditions can now make vaccine appointments in New York State, but 2 On Your Side received several emails over the weekend from viewers saying they were having problems with the state's vaccine website.

For answers, 2 On Your Side went to the New York State Department of Health.

A Department of Health spokesperson sent us a list of all of the occupations that qualify as of March 17, including ones from Phase 1A and earlier in 1B, and we couldn't find hairstylists on the list. It's the same list from the NYS DOH website.