Mayor Brown: more lifeguards needed to open more pools

Ten splash pads will be open until after Labor Day in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hot weather has many already diving into pools, and on Sunday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown dove into an issue that's causing some concern.

On his Talk of the Town radio program, Mayor Brown said city pools will be open this summer, but there is still a need for more lifeguards.

"Good news: pools will be open in the city of this summer, after two years of not being able to open our pools because of the pandemic and the national lifeguard shortage," Brown said.

"We still don't have the number of lifeguards we need to open every single pool. We are up over 40 lifeguards."