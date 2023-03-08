More details on the removal of the Kenmore water tower released

The tower hasn't been in operation since the 1970s.

KENMORE, N.Y. — There are now plans to remove the 100 year old water tower in Kenmore.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Village of Kenmore Improvement Society who tells us, the village board hired Wargo Enterprises of Akron to remove the lead paint and demolish the tower.

They have started the remediation of the paint and expect it to be complete by the end of May.

The cost of the project is estimated at $773,000.