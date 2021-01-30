More Buffalo school speed zone cameras to be reactivated Monday

The cameras will be reactivated, but motorists will not be ticketed for any violations until March 1 'to give drivers ample time to adjust to the speed limits.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Board of Education approved the district's reopening plan, but the cameras used for the School Zone Safety Program will not necessarily be ticketing motorists on Monday.

City of Buffalo Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer announced Friday that the cameras will be reactivated, but motorists will not be ticketed for any violations until March 1 "to give drivers ample time to adjust to the speed limits."

Remote learning has dominated district plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, rendering the cameras dormant.

Those speed zone cameras being turned back on Monday include:

Discovery School, 911 Abbott Road

Dr. Blackman, PS 54, 2358 Main Street

Grabiarz School/West Hertel, 489 Hertel Avenue

Eve School, 453 Leroy Avenue

Olmsted School, 319 Suffolk Street

Houghton Academy, 1725 Clinton Street

Hutch Tech/ Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, 256 Elmwood Avenue and 315 Carolina Street

Makowski School, 1095 Jefferson Avenue

McKinley School, 1500 Elmwood Avenue

Porter School/ DaVinci School, 255 Porter Avenue/320 Porter Avenue

Bennett Park Montessori, 342 Clinton Street

Performing Arts, 450 Masten Avenue

Academy Middle, 425 South Park

Lewis J. Bennett School, 2885 Main Street

Harvey Austin School, 1405 Sycamore Street

"It is very important for motorists to be aware of their surroundings," Helfer said in a statement. "Students and faculty will be returning for in-person learning next week, so please help protect them by slowing down and driving safely near schools."

The cameras at five other schools have been active since October: