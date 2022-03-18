800 jobs coming to WNY, including 500 at Moog

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that over 800 new jobs are coming to Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the Queen City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Western New York on Friday to announce that AML RightSource, a provider of anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance services, is adding jobs in Buffalo.

AML RightSource is bringing 363 new jobs to the Seneca One Tower, with a total project cost of $4.3 million. According to the governor, AML RightSource will also receive $7.4 million in Excelsior Job Program tax credits.

"AML RightSource is another success story for Western New York as it grows and provides hundreds of well-paying new jobs in the iconic Seneca One Tower - a building that was empty just a few years ago," Governor Hochul said.

"These are the types of professional and high-tech jobs that will keep our new college graduates in the area, while also attracting other high-quality talent to the region. Through strategic partnerships with companies like AMLRS, New York is continuing to accelerate our post-pandemic economic recovery by attracting businesses from near and far to develop and expand across the state."

The governor also announced that Moog is also expanding. With help from a $15 million Excelsior tax credit, Moog will create 500 jobs at its Elma campus, adding to its existing workforce of 3,500.

"In addition to over 800 new jobs just announced here today in Western New York we also announced that we're going to do everything we can to create the opportunities for more businesses to come here," Hochul said.