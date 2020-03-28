MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult from Monroe County who may be disoriented, confused and in need of medical attention.

John Sullivan, 82, was last seen by his wife at their home in the Town of Henrietta Thursday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Sullivan is diagnosed with COPD and requires the consistent use of a respirator. He also undergoes dialysis three days a week and missed his appointment on Friday.

Sullivan is reported to have memory issues, but is not currently diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Deputies say Sullivan is driving a 2017 grey Chevrolet Equinox with New York plates. License plate readers located his vehicle in the area of the Eastview Mall in Ontario County on Friday.

Police believe Sullivan may have travelled outside of Western New York into Pennsylvania; however, his exact location is still unknown.

Sullivan is reportedly 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with khaki pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Sullivan should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 428-6666.

