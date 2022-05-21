Man dies in Genesee County motorcycle crash

A Monroe County man riding a motorcycle crashed on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Andrew Hale of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 60s from Hilton was traveling east on North Byron Road with three other motorcyclists when he left the road.

Hale says the motorcycle went off the north shoulder of the road and into a ditch, before striking a wooden fence, then coming to a rest.

The three other people on motorcycles with the man were not in the area at the time when the man left the road and crashed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.