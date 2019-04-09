BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who helped in the redevelopment of the Richardson Center Complex has been appointed to Executive Director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation.

Monica Pellegrino Faix spent more than 10 years leading the $102 million redevelopment and reuse of the Richard Olmsted Campus.

Pellegrino Faix is an urban planner who has a background in social work and historic preservation planning.

“To be part of a place woven into our history and make it anew as part of our future is beyond exciting,” said Pellegrino Faix, who has also served as board director for USA Niagara Development Corporation, and trustee for Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “The Central Terminal is of course a majestic building, but the real power is the people who traveled through it, the people who have worked long and hard to save it, and the work we will continue to do together to renew it.”

Funding for this position comes from the East Side Collaborative Fund, which is administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Pellegrino Faix's job, which she began August 26, will include guiding future redevelopment, oversight of current and future capital improvements, connecting to the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, and reuse of the complex and restoration of the art deco tower.