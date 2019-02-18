WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The thousands of dollars that were raised to support the family of a homeless man who died during the 2019 blizzard will be used to support a local non-profit.

Lawrence Bierl, also known as Larry, passed away at a bus stop during the snowstorm in January.

Many people knew Larry because he frequented a Tim Hortons in Williamsville.

A Go Fund Me crowdfunding account was created by Martha Mayo to support his family. It accumulated more than 300 donations in one day.

"Donations started pouring in immediately and within 24 hours we received over $8,000 in donations" Mayo said.

However, Larry's family did not want to accept the money.

"The family actually reached out through government officials in the village asking us to not do anything in his name. ... They also asked us to stop taking in donations," Mayo said.

The family said in a statement that they are extremely grateful for the Williamsville community and wanted the money to go to those in need.

On Sunday, Mayo announced the funds raised will go to go the organization Friends of Night People.

"It's an amazing organization that not only provides hot meals seven days a week, but it also provides several other programs for people in need," Mayo said.

"We will be able to use those funds to go towards helping individuals in need in our community through our outreach programs, through our meals," said Joseph Heary, Friends of Night People executive director.

Added Mayo: "He was an amazing man who touched so many people."