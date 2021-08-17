x
Money In Politics: Kathy Hochul’s largest donors

Investigative Post looked at her fundraising from January 2017 to the most recent filing earlier this month to get a sense of her financial base of support.
Credit: AP
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul is no slouch when it comes to fundraising. 

The last time she ran for lieutenant governor, when she was challenged by Jumaane Williams in 2018, she raised $4.4 million. 

Investigative Post looked at her fundraising from January 2017 to the most recent filing earlier this month to get a sense of her financial base of support.

They tallied donations of $5,000 or more, meaning the big donors might have given more than the totals listed if they made smaller donations, as well. 

Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed her  campaign finances.

