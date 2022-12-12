Mom of Buffalo State College student killed on UB campus wants answers

Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on the UB campus on October 14. His family wants someone held accountable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's coming up on two months since Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on the University of Buffalo campus.

Lewis is from Long Island and was a sophomore at Buffalo State College.

According to University police, a "person of interest" in connection with the case, is a white male between the ages of 19 and 22.

Roquishia Lewis wants someone held accountable for the death of her only child. "I don't really know what happened, I wasn't there. All I know is I received a phone call stating that Tyler had gotten stabbed."

Her concern is a lack of coverage and the message coming from UB.

"I'm not looking to blame anyone or say they dropped the ball, I don't know, I'm not a police officer or detective, what I can say is perhaps it needs more coverage."

For now, she takes issue with the University at Buffalo putting out a statement shortly after the crime, indicating that the campus is safe. "How could they do that when the killer is still out there, my son was murdered on your campus."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "the case is still under investigation."

According to the victim's mom and the DA, the young men who were with Tyler when the crime happened have all hired attorneys.

Lewis said "if you have nothing to hide then speak to them, why get a lawyer, why didn't you come forward before, do the right thing."

When asked what she wants, she said "an arrest."

She's a mom who had a tracker on her son's phone. She gave police permission to access it.