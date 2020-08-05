DEPEW, N.Y. — A GoFundMe has been set up for a mom and two boys who lost everything in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Depew.

According to the Depew Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire started around 4 p.m. Thursday on Norman Drive in the village. Crews say the back of the home and a detached garage were on fire. The fire spread to six other structures, including a nearby home.

Several homes were evacuated because of the heavy wind and smoke conditions. Unfortunately, the home and garage the fire originally started in was deemed a total loss.

A mother and two children were displaced from the fire, and are currently in care of family members.

The GoFundMe was created by Carrie Koziel, who says her sister, Kelly, and her 6- and 8-year-old sons Matthew and Christopher, respectively, were the residents inside that home.

According to the GoFundMe page, Kelly was working in the basement when her neighbor came over to tell her that her garage was on fire. Kelly grabbed the boys and her 2 dogs and got out of the house.

The GoFundMe had a goal of $10,000 for the Kwilos family. As of Friday afternoon, it has raised nearly $17,000.

If you would like to donate to help out the family, click here.