Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night

AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst.

Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women.

The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself.

She started the business in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since undergone a re-brand in hopes of expanding the store's reach. On the business website, Algubani write that she started the business so she wouldn't have to sacrifice her style for her faith.

“All of the clothing comes in from Turkey and Dubai. So it's manufactured over there and then shipped in," Algubani said.

"We have clothing for everyone, but we do specialize in modest clothing. We are the only store in the area and the first one in Western New York, so I really hope people will get the information and come out to the store so they can check it out."