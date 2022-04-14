Mobile napping center to hit the road in May in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Arcadipanes love to nap. They just didn't think that would turn into a business.
But that's exactly what happened six months ago. Sandy Arcadipane, a fan of power naps for a decade or so, was exhausted at work. She fantasized about a bus pulling up to her workplace so she could lie down for a 15-nap and then be good to go.
After talking with her husband, Joel, and their friends, the couple decided to create a napping center on wheels.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.