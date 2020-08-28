Mobile Mammography screening available at Walden Galleria

The event, hosted by Windsong Radiology, is taking place in the parking lot of the Galleria from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday Windsong Radiology's Mobile Mammography unit will be in the parking lot of Walden Galleria so all women across WNY have access to potentially lifesaving care.

The Mobile Mammography unit will be set up in the parking lot of the Walden Galleria between Macy's and World of Beer. The screenings will begin at 8 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m.

Prescriptions are needed for each screening. For women who don't have a prescription, a physician's assistant from Windsong will be on-site to provide a breast exam and mammogram prescriptions.

"Beginning at age 40, women at average risk for breast cancer should have an annual mammogram," said Chelsea Giaraffa, Physician Assistant for Windsong Mobile Mammography. "Windsong's Mobile Mammography Unit makes it possible for women to get screened, as they should, on an annual basis."

Masks are required at all times and Windsong will be conducting temperature checks upon arrival. Windsong also said it will be sanitizing all equipment and the mobile unit as a whole in between each appointment.