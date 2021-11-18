Mobile grocery store shifts its business model, but keeps convenience No. 1

Friendly Meat and Greet, which started as a mobile grocery store, switched in September to prepackaged meat delivery and launched a website for online ordering.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Convenience is what Friendly Meat and Greet has offered customers since 2005 — and still will, while shifting its offerings to reach more customers.

Friendly Meat and Greet, which started as a mobile grocery store, switched in September to prepackaged meat delivery and launched a website for online ordering, said Lisa Dorato, owner. The Lockport-based business carries more than 70 types of items, not all of them meat, and customers can build their own selection if they don’t want to purchase a prepackaged option.

"They can order something sufficient for their needs," she said.