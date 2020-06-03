HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County auto bureau just set up its newest mobile unit location inside Hamburg Town Hall today.

It's open from 10-3 every Friday for applications for licences and most other things you need at the DMV. However, customers won't be able to get Real ID or enhanced driver's license applications done there, because of how complex they are.

RELATED: Cuomo plan for Trusted Traveler programs 'looks promising' to U.S. government

RELATED: Real ID: What you need to know

RELATED: Cuomo offers Trump DMV data but no Social Security numbers