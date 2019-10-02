BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania, from Monday afternoon until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow of 4 to 6 inches, and some icy conditions as well.

As for Western New York, this large storm system will bring snow late Monday night, about 1 to 2 inches. And on Tuesday, the early morning snow will become a snow, sleet mix with 2 to 4 inches possible. Freezing rain will also mix in at times as well. Then a change over to rain later in the afternoon with highs milder around 40.

The rain will change back to snow later Tuesday night as temperatures fall to around 30. Snow is expected for Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates on this mixed precipitation event.