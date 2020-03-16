LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A cold case trial 27 years in the making will not go forward, at least for now.

Monday morning, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon declared a mistrial in the Joseph Belstadt case.

Belstadt, 44, is accused in the September 1993 killing of Mandy Steingasser, whose body was found in Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda.

A jury was seated and opening statements got underway last week.

Judge Sheldon dismissed the jury over concerns about COVID-19, calling jurors 'extraordinary people' for showing up this morning and being prepared to continue. 'We're gonna stop. We can't go on', said the judge in parting remarks. The judge acknowledged she was nursing a sore throat herself.

A hearing is set for April 29 to determine if and when a new trial date will be set.

