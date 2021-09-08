Mister Dee's to reopen under new owners

Mister Dee’s operated for 35 years at 450 Beach Road before closing in September 2020 during the pandemic.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A longtime Cheektowaga family restaurant/bar will see new life under new owners.

Mister Dee’s operated for 35 years at 450 Beach Road before closing in September 2020 during the pandemic. The 5,738-square-foot restaurant was sold last week for $290,000 and could reopen by early November under the same name.

Faizan Haq purchased the property and said he’s signed an agreement with two women who will be majority owners of Mister Dee’s, with a plan to keep the menu nearly the same, but with all ingredients adhering to halal requirements.