Missouri man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography from victim in Lancaster, other states

Andrew Neal, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man from Columbia, Missouri faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Andrew Neal's plea Thursday morning.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito says Neal received and attempted to receive sexually explicit images from three minor victims between July 2018 and November 5, 2020. The victims were located in Lancaster, N.Y., San Francisco, Calif., and Springfield, Mo.

According to federal prosecutors, Neal contacted the victims through Instagram and requested the sexually explicit images. If they did not follow through, Neal threatened to share images previously sent by the victims with their Instagram followers.

Prosecutors say the underage victims initially complied but once they stopped, Neal went on to share images with some of their Instagram followers.