Mississippi Mudds announces opening of 35th season

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Signs that spring is almost here are popping up across Western New York. One of those signs is that Mississippi Mudds is opening for its 35th season on Thursday.

The Tonawanda restaurant made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Our family has really appreciated serving Western New York over these past 35 years and our staff is really excited to get a jump on spring. We promise to make your visit to Mississippi Mudds a truly enjoyable one, as we continue to treat your family like our own. Where else can you go and enjoy your favorite summertime treats, all the while taking in a spectacular view of the mighty Niagara River,” said Mississippi Mudds Owner Frank Berrafato.

“In addition to our traditional fan favorite menu, we’re proud to serve Vegan friendly foods, along with gluten-free options and many ice cream choices. Whether you’re driving, riding your bike, or simply coming over from the park, stop in and enjoy a great dining experience with us right here by the water.”

The restaurant has become a cherished family destination across from Niawanda Park. More information about the restaurant is available on its website, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Western New Yorkers can also celebrate the opening of another area favorite. The Labatt Brew House also announced on Tuesday that it would be reopening after a two-years hiatus. The Labatt Brew House will be open for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

The Labatt Brew House first opened back in the fall of 2019. According to Labatt, the 3,000-square-foot brewery has a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew house with 11 fermenters.