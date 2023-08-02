Missing: West Seneca Police search for 17-year-old girl

Mylah was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday leaving 920 Harlem Road. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly gray sweatpants.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are asking for help in locating 17-year-old Mylah “Shae” Rogers-Johnson, who was last seen on Monday.

Police on Thursday posted to social media, asking people in the community for help with their search.

Mylah was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday leaving 920 Harlem Road. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly gray sweatpants.

West Seneca Police said that Mylah's family is concerned for her well-being.