Missing: West Seneca Police search for 17-year-old girl

Mylah was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday leaving 920 Harlem Road. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly gray sweatpants.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are asking for help in locating 17-year-old Mylah “Shae” Rogers-Johnson, who was last seen on Monday.

Police on Thursday posted to social media, asking people in the community for help with their search.

West Seneca Police said that Mylah's family is concerned for her well-being.

West Seneca Police ask anyone who has information about Mylah or her whereabouts to call 716-674-2280.

