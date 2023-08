Juan Reyes, 23, was last seen on Prospect Avenue in the City of Buffalo around 5:15 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Person Alert has been issued for Juan Reyes, a 23-year-old Buffalo man with autism who might need medical attention.

Reyes, who is white, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Reyes was last seen on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a gray silky shirt and gray shorts, and his hair is curly.