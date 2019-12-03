NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A missing vulnerable adult alert was issued Tuesday for a 41-year-old man with Parkinson's disease.

Michael D. Davis was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday on 18th Street in Niagara Falls. He was driving a 2011 white Chevrolet Malibu, and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and white sneakers.

Davis is white, and he is listed as 5 feet, 9 inches, and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Falls City Police Department at (716) 286-4711.

