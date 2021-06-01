Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Orchard Park man with dementia

Melvyn Edwards, 80, is said to be a vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Orchard Park man with dementia.

The alert was issued for Melvyn Edwards at the request of the Orchard Park Town Police Department. Edwards is said to be a vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.

Edwards was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. on Ridgeway Drive in the Village of Orchard Park; he was driving a 2012 red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with New York registration FRP-1586.

Edwards is a White man who is said to be 6 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He is bald, but has facial hair and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange hunting cap.