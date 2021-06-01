Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Orchard Park man with dementia

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Orchard Park man with dementia.
The alert was issued for Melvyn Edwards at the request of the Orchard Park Town Police Department. Edwards is said to be a vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.
Edwards was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. on Ridgeway Drive in the Village of Orchard Park; he was driving a 2012 red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with New York registration FRP-1586.
Edwards is a White man who is said to be 6 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He is bald, but has facial hair and has brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing an orange hunting cap.
Anyone who sees Edwards is asked to contact the Orchard Park Town Police Department at (716) 662-6444 or by 911.