Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for man believed to be in Buffalo area

Law enforcement officials say Frank A. Gugino, 86, of Rochester was in Amherst on Thursday night.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a man who is believed to be in the Buffalo area.

Frank A. Gugino, 86, of Rochester has dementia, and officials say he might be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Woody Lane on Rochester at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement officials said "information indicated that at 7:30 p.m. he was in Amherst."

Gugino was driving a red 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a New York registration of HCP-7859. He was wearing a short-sleeve short, Khaki pants, a baseball cap, and carried a blue travel bag.