Missing: Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for 82-year-old Lewiston man

Ronald Fadel is an 82-year-old man with dementia from Lewiston. He was last seen on Bedell Road in Grand Island around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for Ronald Fadel, an 82-year-old man with dementia from Lewiston.

New York State Police issued the alert at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. State Police say he might be in need of medical attention.

Fadel is listed as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is white and has white hair and blue eyes.

Fadel was last seen on Bedell Road in Grand Island around 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing jeans, a long-sleeved, button-down shirt, a baseball cap and glasses.

State Police say he was last last seen driving a 2006 Red Buick Lucerne with the New York registration HME-3635.

If you have any information about Fadel and his whereabouts, you are asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200, or call 911.