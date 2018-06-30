MONROE COUNTY, NY - A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a man with a traumatic brain injury in Monroe County.

Timothy Bibbins, 44, of Hamlin, was last seen on Hamlin Center Road in Hamlin, Monroe County, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

He is a white male, 5'09" and 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing Hawaiian print shorts, no shirt, no shoes, and carrying a blue towel or blanket.

Police say he has a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of medical attention.

Police believe he may be on foot in the local area, or travel to Niagara County. They say he exhibits extreme paranoia towards law enforcement.

