x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert: 73-year-old Madison County man may be heading to Ohio

Phillip Fancher was last seen driving a 2014 grey Mazda 3 with New York plates in Cazenovia.
Credit: NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult who may be on their way to Ohio.

Phillip Fancher, 73, is a missing adult who has a brain injury and may be disoriented, confused and in need of medical attention. 

Fancher was last seen on Francis Road in the town of Cazenovia, Madison County on Sunday around 8 a.m, according to authorities.

He was driving a 2014 grey Mazda 3 with New York registration DBF-1237.

Fancher was wearing a dark colored sweater, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

If he is spotted, call NYSP Morrisville at 315-366-6000 or 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mother's Day Daybreak weather forecast May 8