Police say Michael T.J. Aaron is a white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen Friday morning.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Niagara Police are attempting to locate a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Police say Michael T.J. Aaron is a white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen Friday morning wearing gray sweatpants and a dark jacket.