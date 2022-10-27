Sheriff's office looking for missing Warsaw teen

The Wyoming County Sheriff's office says Kaylin M. Calteaux was last seen at her home on Saltvale Road in Warsaw.

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from the Town of Warsaw.

They say Kaylin M. Calteaux, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23 at her home on Saltvale Road.

Calteaux is a described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Calteaux was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.

She was discovered missing the morning of Monday, Oct. 24. Sheriff's office officials believe she left on her own during the night or early morning.