BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Ransomville man with schizophrenia on Wednesday by New York State Police.

Police are searching for Kenneth James, a black man who is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches and 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black coat and dark-colored hat. He's believed to be on foot.

A State Police spokesperson said a helicopter and extra patrols are being used in the Ransomville area to search for James before it gets dark.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is encouraged to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

RELATED: North Tonwanada Police locate 89-year-old man, cancel alert

RELATED: Depew Police locate 80-year-old man, cancel alert

RELATED: Jamestown 13-year-old missing since October located