Missing St. John Fisher student found alive in Spain according to family

Kenny DeLand Jr. was reported missing from the University of Grenoble Alps on Wednesday, November 29.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a missing St. John Fisher student studying abroad in France says he has been found alive, according to a website started by the family.

"We heard from Kenny on December 16; he is safe. Carol is currently in France prepping to bring Kenny home!" the family wrote online.

According to the website, Kenny DeLand Jr. called his parents early Friday morning from Spain.

He was reported missing from the University of Grenoble Alps on Wednesday, November 29. His dad, Ken DeLand, said his son had attended class that Monday and had spoken to him, his mom, Carol Laws, and step-mom Jennifer on Sunday.

At some point between Monday and Wednesday, Kenny apparently left his host family and took a two-hour train ride from Grenoble to Valence, France. Kenny's phone was pinged there on November 30, according to his dad.

Eric Vaillant, the public prosecutor of Grenoble, said in a statement to NBC News earlier this week, his office opened an investigation into DeLand's "disturbing disappearance" following reports from students. He was last seen in surveillance video at a sporting goods store in Montélimar, France on December 3, wearing a red jacket.

His dad said he made an $8 purchase according to bank statements but hadn't been seen since.

DeLand's family hopes to have him home by Christmas, according to a statement released on the website. Here is the full statement:

"Our son Kenny called us, and he is safe. We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe; we received a call from Kenny in the early morning hours on December 16, 2022. Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas.

We want to thank all the media members for their diligence and swift attention in spreading the word about our son. Without the media's help, Kenny would not have seen himself in the news and reached out to us. We also want to thank St. John Fisher College, the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS), French Administrations, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, especially the Rochester and Buffalo branches, Congress Woman Claudia Tenney, and Senator Pamela Helming. We also want to extend our love and appreciation to our fantastic community for rallying together.

Without everyone's help, we wouldn't have our son, hopefully, home Christmas."