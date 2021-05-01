Still missing: Search for Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis continues

Her family was back at Niagara Falls State Park on Saturday, searching some more. Flyers are also posted all around the city.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The search for missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis continues this weekend as her family expresses frustration with the investigation.

A group was back at Niagara Falls State Park on Saturday, searching near Goat Island - the last place police say her phone was pinged. Flyers are also posted all around the city.

Dennis was last seen leaving her dorm room shortly before midnight on April 24. Buffalo State Police say they also have a video of Saniyya at the NFTA's bus terminal downtown, but that clip has not been made public.

Her father shared his thoughts through Instagram stories earlier Saturday.

"It's day five or six of the search for my daughter, Saniyya Dennis. We're not going to give up," Calvin Byrb said.

He added: "I appreciate anybody that has been reaching out, wanting to help. And like I said, if you've got any tips you know, please reach out. It can be anonymous, please be respectful, please be real, be respectful."