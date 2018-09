AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police says they have located a teen who recently went missing.

17-year-old John Walsh from the Rochester area went missing when he was in town for a hockey event at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

Missing teen from @amherstpoliceny has been located and being reunited with parents — AMHERST POLICE (@amherstpoliceny) September 22, 2018

Police say he has been found and is being reunited with his parents.

