North Tonawanda police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager.

They say 16-year-old Michael Getz was last seen on Felton Street in North Tonawanda around 730 AM Wednesday, March 11.

Police say Getz has epilepsy and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen wearing a black and green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan boots. Getz may also be carrying a black backpack and riding a red, white and blue mountain bike.

Police ask that anyone with information please call the North Tonawanda Police Department at 716-692-4111 or call 911.

WGRZ