Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 86-year-old man has been found, is safe

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has canceled its search for Anthony Kunecki. They say he was found and is safe.
Original story:
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding an 86-year-old man who has gone missing.
Anthony Kunecki was believed to be operating a 2013 tan Chevrolet Equinox. He left his home Wednesday and has not been seen since by family.
The sheriff's office describes Kunecki as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses, and has some medical issues. They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt, and a heavy black and gray coat.
The license plate for the Equinox is a New York plate, CUG 2926. The address is from the Town of Wheatfield.
If you have any information about Kunecki and his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at at 716-438-3393.