Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 86-year-old man has been found, is safe

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has canceled its search for Anthony Kunecki. They say he was found and is safe.

Original story:

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding an 86-year-old man who has gone missing.

Anthony Kunecki was believed to be operating a 2013 tan Chevrolet Equinox. He left his home Wednesday and has not been seen since by family.

The sheriff's office describes Kunecki as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses, and has some medical issues. They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt, and a heavy black and gray coat.

The license plate for the Equinox is a New York plate, CUG 2926. The address is from the Town of Wheatfield.