AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help in looking for a missing man.

Sean Ingleman, 42, was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the Main Street/Getzville Road area.

Ingleman is described as a white male with black hair. He is 5'10" and weights 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather coat and a black knit hat.

If anyone has seen Sean Ingleman you are asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.