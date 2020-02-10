Missing man did not return to Wheatfield treatment facility

Verhines is white and is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man has gone missing, and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating him.

Kyle Verhines did not return to a treatment facility in Wheatfield after he had a medical appointment in Buffalo.

Verhines is white and is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Verhines can often be found along Main Street in Buffalo and at Metro Rail stops.