Missing man did not return to Wheatfield treatment facility

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man has gone missing, and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating him.
Kyle Verhines did not return to a treatment facility in Wheatfield after he had a medical appointment in Buffalo.
Verhines is white and is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and dark gray sweatpants.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Verhines can often be found along Main Street in Buffalo and at Metro Rail stops.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Leggett at (716) 438-3338 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at any time at (716) 438-3393.