LOCKPORT, N.Y.-- Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they've located missing Lockport woman

Marlene Martin was last seen at the Elks Lodge on North Canal Road in the Town of Lockport around 8:30 Sunday night.

She was in a wooded area in the area of 6700 North Canal Road. A private citizen assisting in the search located her.

Martin was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital to be evaluated.

