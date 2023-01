Jamestown Police say 16-year-old Lakayla A. Norrod is considered a missing endangered person.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Lakayla A. Norrod, who is considered a missing endangered person.

Lakayla is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Lakayla has brown hair and was last seen Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.